Coast Goard, LTO enhance road safety

THE Coast Guard Station District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) has announced its collaboration with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to enhance road traffic safety through the creation of the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (CGDSEM-SAICT).

According to CGS Davao City Operations Chief Ensign Ronald Garcia, speaking to the Davao Press Corps on June 26, 2024, their agency will not only focus on monitoring coastal areas but also ensure safety on roads. He mentioned that personnel have already undergone On-the-Job Training (OJT).

“Dili lang mga coastal areas atong bantayan, lakip na usab ang mga kadalanan aron makalikay ta sa mga disgrasya (As La Niña approaches, we need to double our efforts to safeguard both coastal and land areas),” Garcia said.

Earlier this month, tragedy struck when two individuals were killed near Davao Airport's Cargo Entrance on C.P. Garcia Highway in Barangay Buhangin.

The incident occurred after a truck driver abruptly braked to yield to a pedestrian on Diversion Road.

The driver was identified as Nestor Dela Cru Sr., 56 years old, and his companion, Karsem Rasonable, 24 years old.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is preparing charges against a public utility jeepney (PUJ) driver who unloaded a passenger in a crosswalk, contributing to the tragic accident. DEF