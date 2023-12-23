Coast guard announcement about job recruitment a hoax

Contrary to the social media post circulated earlier this month announcing the recruitment process of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao (CGDSEM) has clarified that the information is a hoax.

The social media post was first shared by an unverified Philippine Regulations Commission (PRC) Facebook page.

“All information, updates, and announcements related to the Philippine Coast Guard's recruitment process will only be communicated through the official Facebook Page of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command (CGHRMC),” the PCG’s press release said Friday, December 21.

“We strongly advise the public to refer to these trusted sources for accurate and up-to-date information” the statement added.

It can be noted that the fake PRC page posted several job government openings for the year 2024, alongside the positions, qualifications, and even the monthly salary.

These posts were shared by thousands of Facebook users along with hopeful captions.

“Sana all. Shift career nata (I hope all will be as fortunate. Let’s shift career),” some of the netizens’ captions read.

Similar job opportunities in other government agencies particularly the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were also shared on the same page which are now tagged as “disinformation”.

CGDSM has reminded the public to exercise caution when sharing verified information, saying that netizens should only rely on official sources and “inform the appropriate channels of any false or misleading content.” DEF