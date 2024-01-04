Coast Guard contains 30-L oil spill in Davao

Surveillance revealed an affected area of approximately 200 cubic meters.

Ensign John Caven Esteban, deputy commander of the Marine Protection Force of the Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao, confirmed in a media interview on Wednesday, January 3, that the cleanup operation took several hours from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on January 2.

Responding promptly to the incident at 7:50 pm on the same day, Coast Guard personnel utilized an oil spill absorbent boom and absorbent pads to recover sludge, mainly consisting of diesel and bunker oil. They returned the next morning to ensure zero oil spills.

The recovered sludge is set to be turned over to the Coast Guard's waste collector.

An ongoing investigation aims to determine the spill's source, considering possibilities such as a resident, a waste factory, or a sea vessel, despite potential washout due to the strong current within Davao Gulf. DEF