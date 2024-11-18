Coast Guard-DavOcc suspends Sarangani vessels going to JAS, Gensan, vice versa

“All vessels, regardless of Gross Tonnage, bound from Sarangani, Davao Occidental to Balangonan, Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental and General Santos City and vice versa, are hereby TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED until further notice,” CGS-Davao Occidental stated in its advisory as of 8:20 a.m. of November 18, 2024.

CGS-Davao Occidental said that any type of vessel that intends to take shelter would be permitted as long as it has manifested through a written request and that no passengers, as well as cargo, would be allowed on board.

Based on the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) Tropical Cyclone Bulletin Number 23, Typhoon Pepito international name Man-Yi has maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h), gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and a central pressure of 965 hectopascals (hPa).

The center of Typhoon Pepito was estimated based on all available data at 145 km West of Sinait, Ilocus Sur. Its present movement is northwestward at 30 km/h, and the extent of the tropical cyclone winds strong to typhoon-force winds extends outwards up to 280 km from the center.

Typhoon Pepito was one of the strongest storms that hit the Northeast part of the country in less than a month. It had sustained winds of 195 km/p when it hit the eastern island province of Catanduanes on November 16.

The Philippines is a country that is hit by about 20 typhoons and storms per year. In addition to typhoons, the country is hit by multiple earthquakes and has numerous active volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries. RGP with reports from AP