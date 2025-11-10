Coast Guard confirms no oil spill in Pujada Bay

THE Coast Guard Station–Davao Oriental (CGS-Davao Oriental) conducted a maritime patrol after receiving reports of a possible oil spill in Pujada Bay in Davao Oriental.

The patrol was launched on November 7, following alerts from residents of Barangay Macambol, Mati City, who reported the suspected spill.

“Apan walay nakita nga mga sinyales sa oil spill atol sa gihimong inspeksyon (During the inspection, no signs of an oil spill were found)," CGS-Davao Oriental said in a Facebook post. "Bisan pa niini, gisiguro sa CGS Davao Oriental sa publiko nga aduna na’y mga preventive measures aron mapugngan ang bisan unsang hulga sa polusyon nga makadaot sa mga lamang-dagat ug sa mga komunidad sa baybayon palibot sa Pujada Bay, nga usa ka protektadong lugar nga ilado tungod sa iyang ekolohikal ug turismo nga bili (Still, preventive measures are in place to protect marine life and coastal communities around Pujada Bay, a protected area known for its ecological and tourism value)."

Personnel carried out a thorough visual inspection and collected water samples to assess any potential impact on the bay and surrounding waters. Authorities said the source of the reported spill remains undetermined.

The Coast Guard also urged residents and fisherfolk to immediately report any oil slicks or spills to help safeguard the environment.

A protected ecological and tourism haven

Pujada Bay, a large cove-shaped bay in Mati City, is bounded by the Guang-Guang Peninsula on the east and the Pujada Peninsula on the west. Covering roughly 20,000 to 21,000 hectares, it is a designated protected area under the Philippine National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) through Presidential Proclamation No. 431, issued in 1994.

The bay is a popular tourism and recreation destination, famous for its white-sand beaches, clear waters, and small islets. It hosts vital marine ecosystems, including coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests, and lies adjacent to the Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its protected status means activities within the bay are carefully regulated to balance livelihood, recreation, and conservation.

Why oil spills are dangerous

Experts warn that oil spills are among the most destructive forms of marine pollution. Oil can coat seabirds’ feathers and marine mammals’ fur, stripping away insulation and buoyancy, leading to hypothermia or drowning. Coastal habitats such as mangroves, coral reefs, and marshes can be smothered and may take decades to recover. Even after cleanup, residual oil can release toxins that continue to harm ecosystems.

Humans are affected as well, facing health risks, loss of fisheries, and economic impacts in tourism-reliant communities. NOAA and other experts stress that prevention is the only effective solution, as damage from oil spills is often irreversible once the pollutant reaches the ocean.

Past Davao spill Incidents

The Davao Region has experienced several oil spill cases in recent years. In January 2024, the Philippine Coast Guard responded to a sludge oil spill off Davsam Port in Davao City, recovering about 30 liters from an affected area of roughly 200 cubic meters.

In March 2019, a fuel-tank leak at Davao Packing Corporation spilled around 8,000 liters of oil into the Ising and Taba Rivers in Davao del Norte. Residents helped contain the spill using banana trunks, eventually recovering 4,600 liters.

Even in 2014, a smaller spill of about 500 liters of coco fatty oil occurred at Legaspi Oil Company’s Sasa Wharf in Davao City. The Coast Guard contained the spill before it could cause significant damage. RGP