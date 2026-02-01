Coast Guard flags clearance issues in Amejara sinking

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) clarified that the recreational vessel M/Bca Amejara was operating beyond its authorized franchise area at the time it sank in the Davao Gulf, citing “inconsistencies and deficiencies” in the documents submitted by the vessel’s operators.

According to CGDSEM Commodore Philipps Soria, the Amejara was only authorized to operate between Davao City and Samal Island and that the vessel’s journey toward Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental on the evening of January 17, 2026 was already outside its approved route, prompting questions on how it was able to sail despite the lack of clearance. He added that determining the vessel’s actual course remains a crucial part of the investigation.

“That is why, like I said… kaya nga po yung pagpapaalam nila yung documents nila na sinubmit nila sa coast guard, walang pirma, may nakita po na mga inconsistencies doon sa route nila. Kung bakit po hindi pinirmahan ng ating tauhan yung pag-apply nila. Hindi pinirmahan kasi hindi sila in-allow ng coast guard, may nakita silang deficiencies doon po sa pagbigay nila ng documents,” he told Davao media in a special press conference on Friday, January 30.

He added that two investigation teams from CGDSEM are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the sinking of the vessel.

Soria explained that the vessel’s trip report submitted at around 4 p.m. on January 17 was not approved. Authorities were later surprised to discover that the vessel still managed to depart at approximately 8 p.m. the same day.

The Coast Guard is now investigating how the boat was able to sail without official clearance and whether safety protocols were violated.

Meanwhile, the maritime agency has now officially released the complete list of the 16 individuals who were onboard when it was reported missing on January 19. The agency reported that most of the passengers were known businessmen and Masons.

Of the 16 individuals onboard, only nine passengers were listed in the vessel’s official manifest, while three additional passengers were not reflected in the records. The vessel was also manned by four crew members, including the boat captain.

Still, as of February 1, 2026, one crew member, Christopher Tecson Bulig, was the only one rescued.

Six cadavers have been recovered, four of which were positively identified as passengers John Julius Alcazar, Perfecio Lanorias Jr., Ranil Florino, and Hector A. Emberga. Two recovered bodies remain unidentified, while nine individuals are still missing.

As search and rescue operations entered their 13th day, authorities intensified efforts in Sector 7, which includes the southwestern waters of Mindanao and areas close to the Indonesian maritime boundary.

On January 28, the Philippine Consulate General in Manado, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta and the Department of Foreign Affairs–Office of Intelligence and Security Services, approved overflight clearance to expand search and rescue operations into nearby international waters.

The move came after the Indonesian Maritime Agency provided CGDSEM with information on a possible discovery linked to the capsized vessel. Soria said the report is still undergoing verification to determine whether the sighting involved human remains or floating debris. DEF