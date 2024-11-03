Coast Guard logs 120% hike in tourist arrivals in Igacos

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) has recorded a 120 percent increase in tourist arrivals in the Island Garden of Samal (Igacos) from October 31 to November 2, 2024.

According to Igacos Coast Guard Station Commander Ens Vasit Venturillo, around 13,000 visitors were recorded across the 200 beach resorts under their control. This is higher compared to the 4,000 to 5,000 average visitors recorded on normal days.

Venturillo added that they have been monitoring round the clock the 46 barangays on the island, wherein 31 of these are located in the coastal areas. They have also deployed three high-speed response boat (HSRB), a new floating asset given by the national government for emergency response and rescue operations during maritime disasters and incidents.

To recall, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has implemented its Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Undas 2024 in all of the stations in the Philippines to ensure peace and order during All Souls and All Saints Day.

“As Filipinos across the nation observe Undas, a cherished tradition to honor and remember departed loved ones, we anticipate a significant increase in travelers heading to their hometowns and destinations” the agency stated.

“CGDSEM is committed to providing a safe, smooth, and secure journey for all, with personnel stationed at ports and critical areas to assist and ensure everyone’s safety. This Undas, your safety is our top priority” they added. DEF