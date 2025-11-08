Coast Guard-SEM lifts water travel suspension to Visayas

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) has lifted the temporary suspension of voyages for all vessels and watercraft traveling to the Visayas Region.

In its Sea Travel Advisory No. 002-2025, issued in November 2025, CGDSEM announced the lifting of the temporary suspension of sea travel to the Visayas Region. The advisory was signed by Commo. PCG Philipps Soria.

“However, all vessels/watercrafts are advised to take precautionary measures during the present of an unfavorable weather and sea condition while at sea,” CGDSEM said in the advisory.

On November 3, the office issued a temporary suspension of sea travel to and from the Visayas due to Tropical Storm Tino. The advisory cited the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 06, which stated that Severe Tropical Storm Tino and Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 had been raised over the southern part of the Visayas Region.

In preparation for Severe Tropical Storm Tino, CGDSEM activated its Deployable Response Group (DRG) and placed it on standby for possible deployment. It also stated that it would remain vigilant and is prepared to respond to any maritime emergencies to ensure the safety of lives and property at sea.

CGDSEM also conducted an information drive for fisherfolk in Davao City before typhoon Tino made landfall, reminding them to exercise extra caution, as the typhoon could affect the city’s maritime conditions.

To recall, Typhoon Tino made landfall in Silago town, Southern Leyte, at around 12 a.m. on November 4. The typhoon crossed Visayas and northern Palawan from November 4 until the early morning of November 5.

The number of fatalities due to Typhoon Tino has increased to 114 as reported by the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD). Of that number, 71 were from Cebu province, 18 from Negros Occidental, 12 from Negros Oriental, six from Agusan del Sur, two from Southern Leyte, and one each for Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Bohol, and Leyte.

About 127 individuals were reported missing, 65 in Cebu province and 62 in Negros Occidental, while 82 people were injured. RGP