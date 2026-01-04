Coast Guard-SouthMin logs 4 drowning incidents in Davao

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) reported that there have been four drowning incidents in the Davao Region since December 2, 2025.

In a text message to SunStar Davao on January 2, 2025, CGDSEM said that of that number, one incident was recorded in Don Marcelino in Davao Occidental, one in Mati City, one in Manay, and one in Baganga – all in Davao Oriental.

CGDSEM has conducted two medical evacuations for passengers: one from MV Dream Power on December 3, 2025, for the passenger who suffered burns due to hot water splashed on the lower part of his body, and from MV Cape Pride on December 11, 2025, for the passenger who suffered from dizziness, difficulty breathing, and vomiting.

They also reported that as of January 4, 2026, they have assisted approximately 349,794 passengers under Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Pasko 2025.

Apart from assisting passengers, CGDSEM has inspected 230 vessels, 140,201 rolling cargoes, and 8,038 motorized bancas.

CGDSEM’s Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Pasko 2025 aims to ensure safe marine travel for passengers, especially during the holiday season.

Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Pasko 2025 is a holiday travel safety and security operation implemented by the Philippine Coast Guard to manage the expected surge in passenger sea travel during the holiday season.

The operation is part of a nationwide initiative to ensure safe, orderly, and secure maritime travel for Filipinos. Under this operation, the PCG places all Coast Guard districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert, conducts intensified safety inspections of vessels and motorized bancas, deploys personnel to assist travelers at major seaports, and coordinates with partner agencies such as the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), and the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

CGDSEM also encouraged the public to contact them through their official hotlines for immediate assistance or to report any irregularities, emergencies, or safety concerns. RGP