Coast Guard-SouthMin suspends sea travel to, from Visayas

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) has issued a temporary suspension of sea travel to and from the Visayas due to Tropical Storm Tino.

In its advisory, the office stated that in relation to the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa) Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 06, Severe Tropical Storm Tino and Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 have been raised over the southern part of the Visayas region.

“In line with this, all ships and watercraft operating within Southeastern Mindanao traversing the Visayas are hereby Temporarily Suspended from sailing until further notice,” CGDSEM wrote in their Facebook post on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The advisory also cited the National Headquarters Philippine Coast Guard Memorandum Circular 02-23, dated March 23, 2023, entitled “Revised Guidelines on Movement of Vessels During Heavy Weather.”

CGDSEM further stated that the advisory would remain in effect until it is lifted, and is subject to succeeding forecasts and updates from DOST-Pagasa.

Preparations for severe tropical storm Tino

In preparation for Severe Tropical Storm Tino, CGDSEM has activated its Deployable Response Group (DRG) and placed it on standby for possible deployment.

The office stated that it will remain vigilant and is prepared to respond to any maritime emergencies to ensure the safety of lives and property at sea.

CGDSEM also reminded the public, particularly fisherfolk and small boat operators, to exercise extra caution during this period. The office advised the public to contact the official hotlines of its various stations in the region for immediate assistance or to report irregularities, emergencies, or safety concerns.

Earlier, CGDSEM conducted an information drive for fisherfolk in Davao City, reminding them to be extra cautious due to the approaching Severe Tropical Storm Tino, which could affect the city’s maritime conditions.

“We advise all fishermen and small boat operators to avoid sailing while strong winds and rough seas persist,” the CGDSEM advisory stated. “Public safety remains our top priority.”

They advised fisherfolk to stay updated on weather reports, avoid going out to sea during rough conditions, and prioritize their safety at all times.

Tino to affect Mindanao

Based on the tropical cyclone bulletin no. 9 of DOST-Pagasa issued at 8 p.m. of November 3, 2025, the typhoon has a maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometer per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of 170 km/h, and central pressure of 965 hPa. It is moving west northwestward.

In Mindanao, signal number 4 have been hoisted in Dinagat Islands, and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands; while signal number 3 in the rest of Surigao del Norte; signal number 2 for The northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, Tago, San Miguel, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, City of Tandag), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes), and Camiguin.

While signal number 1 in the rest of Surigao del Sur, the central portion of Agusan del Sur (City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao), the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sibutad, Rizal, Dipolog City, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia, Jose Dalman). RGP