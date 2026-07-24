Coast Guard to conduct Simex on hostage rescue on July 27-29

THE Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) will conduct a three-day series of operational readiness exercises from July 27 to 29, including a simulated hostage rescue operation at the Port of Sasa, as part of its Annual General Inspection (AGI).

Authorities assured the public that the activities are simulation exercises only and emphasized that there is no cause for alarm.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), residents, port users, and nearby communities may notice an increased presence of Coast Guard personnel, police officers, emergency responders, and government assets during the exercises.

The Annual General Inspection is designed to assess the operational readiness of Coast Guard units through a series of realistic emergency response scenarios. These include general quarters drills, emergency response exercises, simulated explosive detonation incidents, and a hostage rescue simulation at Sasa Wharf.

Officials said the simulation exercises are intended to evaluate the preparedness of participating units and improve coordination among law enforcement and emergency response agencies in addressing maritime security threats and other critical incidents.

"The Simulation Exercise (SIMEX) aims to enhance readiness, coordination, and response capabilities of participating units in handling security incidents, particularly a hostage rescue operation at the Sasa Wharf. It also seeks to strengthen inter-agency teamwork and ensure the safety of the public," the advisory stated.

The Coast Guard emphasized that the exercises form part of its continuing efforts to strengthen operational capabilities and ensure that personnel are prepared to respond effectively to emergencies and maritime security incidents.

Authorities likewise appealed for the public's cooperation and understanding throughout the three-day activity, noting that the movement of uniformed personnel, emergency vehicles, and operational equipment in and around the port area is part of the planned exercises.

The CGDSEM said the Annual General Inspection serves as a regular evaluation of the district's operational effectiveness and reinforces its commitment to maintaining maritime safety, enhancing maritime security, and delivering efficient public service across Southeastern Mindanao. DEF