Coast Guard urges caution in waters amid 4 drowning incidents

FOLLOWING four drowning incidents recorded in its area of responsibility from August 1 to 10, 2026, the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) has urged the public to exercise heightened caution when swimming, boating, or engaging in other water-related activities.

CGDSEM said the four drowning incidents were recorded across its area of responsibility during the 10-day period, prompting renewed reminders for the public to prioritize safety when near or on bodies of water.

The Coast Guard emphasized that water-related activities carry risks, particularly when people enter unfamiliar or hazardous waters or when weather and sea conditions suddenly deteriorate.

“Always wear appropriate safety gear, avoid swimming in hazardous or unfamiliar waters, and closely supervise children near bodies of water,” the statement said.

CGDSEM personnel, it can be recalled, rescued seven people, including a boat captain, after a motorbanca submerged in the waters off Km. 10, Barangay Sasa, Davao City, on August 5.

The rescue was carried out by CGDSEM through Coast Guard Station Island Garden City of Samal (CGS-Igacos) after the distressed motorbanca was spotted while the Coast Guard personnel were aboard MV Maewess 4 and traveling toward the Island Garden City of Samal.

The crew, along with embarked Coast Guard Sea Marshal personnel, immediately responded after seeing the motorbanca submerged and its occupants struggling in the water.

All seven individuals were successfully rescued and brought to Maewess Port, where they were given first aid and initial medical assistance.

CGS-Igacos subsequently coordinated with the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and other concerned agencies to facilitate further medical attention for the rescued individuals.

Two of those rescued sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Davao del Norte–Igacos Zone Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

An initial investigation showed that the motorbanca submerged after encountering strong winds and rough currents while undergoing a sea trial.

The submerged vessel was later secured in the waters off Barangay Caliclic in Igacos and is set to undergo further assessment before it is turned over to its rightful owner.

CGDSEM said the successful rescue demonstrated the importance of rapid response and coordination among maritime authorities and other concerned agencies in preventing further loss of life at sea.

The Coast Guard also reminded boat operators to check weather and sea conditions before departure, ensure that vessels are seaworthy, and equip passengers and crew with appropriate safety gear.

For swimmers and other individuals engaging in water activities, the Coast Guard reiterated the need to remain vigilant, avoid dangerous waters, and ensure that children are closely supervised. DEF