Coast Guard urges fisherfolks to suspend sailing due to ‘Kristine’

THE Coast Philippine Coast Guard-Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-CGDSEM) has advised all the small watercrafts and fisherfolks to suspend their daily activities following the ongoing trough of “Typhoon Kristine” (International name: Trami) which extends to several parts of Davao Region.

CGDSEM Deputy Commander Ensign Winston Gonzales, during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps conference on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, said that as per the agency’s monitoring of the sea condition, up to very rough or high seas in coastal waters can be experienced due to the current weather disturbance.

“Naghatag na ta’g pahimangno na dili na lang sila maglayag pagkahapon hantod pagkagabii considering na kusog na ang atoang balod… kung dili kaya, dili nalang mamalaot (We have already given a warning that they refrain from sailing from the afternoon until the evening considering that the sea waves are very strong…. If we cannot control, just avoid sailing),” Gonzales noted.

Currently, the entire Davao Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms as forecasted by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on October 24 valid until October 25.

“Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Moderate to strong wind coming from Southwest will prevail and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough,” the state weather bureau said.

Furthermore, the wind flow coming towards the circulation of Kristine, the northeasterly wind flow, and southwesterly wind flow will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over coastal and upland areas exposed to winds, especially in Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Barmm, Soccsksargen, and Davao Region.

Typhoon Kristine is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the afternoon of October 25 and move west or west-northwest across the West Philippine Sea. The extended projection shows a developing forecast scenario in which Kristine would loop over the West Philippine Sea on Sunday and Monday before heading east or east-northwest toward the PAR region's general direction. DEF

Related stories: