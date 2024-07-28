Coastal Road closure for Ironman on Aug 5-11

“Motorists are advised to plan their trips ahead. Please be guided accordingly,” the local government unit wrote in its advisory on its Facebook page on July 27, 2024.

The coastal road will be fully closed in both directions from the intersection of Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Aplaya) to Talomo Road from August 5 to 8 for event preparations.

For the Gwapa Dabawenyos Run Course, the section of the DCCR from Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Aplaya) to the corner of Punta Dumalag Road will be closed for 24 hours in both directions.

On August 10, the DCCR from the intersection of Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Aplaya) to the corner of Tulip-Ecoland Drive will be closed for 24 hours in both directions for the Ironkids race course.

On August 11, the highlight Ironman 70.3 event will result in a 24-hour road closure in both directions from the intersection of Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Aplaya) to the corner of Tulip Drive.

From 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 11, the northbound direction of the coastal road, heading into Davao City, will be open for two-way traffic.

Additionally, a temporary speed limit will be imposed in the area. Motorists are advised to adhere to a speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour (kph) for light vehicles and 30 kph for buses and trucks.

Many Dabawenyos have raised concerns about the impact of the road closure on traffic congestion in the city.

Several netizens commented on the city government’s post.

Facebook user JayJay Tuazon suggested that only half of the road be used for the race while the other half remains open for public use.

“This can help balance the needs of the event and the community, ensuring minimal disruption while maintaining safety for all participants. Imagine closing it for like days,” he commented.

Kariza Gavanez, a teacher living near the DCCR, told SunStar Davao on Sunday morning, July 28, 2024, that the closure would likely cause heavy traffic, especially on the city’s major roads. She said the situation would be similar to when the coastal road was previously closed to public use.

“Maka-traffic gyud siya ug taman unya unsaon nalang og naay emergency, kadalasan baya didto na naga agi arun dili ma-traffic. Taas ra pod kaayo nang halos isa ka semana sirad-an nila ang coastal road (It would cause significant congestion. What if there’s an emergency? Most emergency vehicles use the coastal road to avoid traffic. It’s too long to close the coastal road for almost a week),” she said.

Councilor Conrado C. Baluran stated during the “Aprubado sa Konseho” on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2024, that around 10,000 to 20,000 participants are expected to join the Ironman 70.3, coming from 30 countries.

Baluran, who chairs the Committee on Transportation and Communications, expressed that City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) personnel will be stationed along the subdivisions near the coastal road. He acknowledged that residents in the area might have difficulty reaching churches and going outside due to the congestion caused by the closure.

“Bahalag ug naay activity dinha total six lanes mana atoang kalsada from Digos up to Davao City atoa nang i-adjust i-refine karung buntaga atoang ayuson. Bahalag naay closure naa gihapoy open kaysa dili gyud (Even though there is an activity, we have a total of six lanes from Digos up to Davao City. We will adjust and refine the traffic management so that even with the closure, there are still open roads),” he said. RGP