Coastal Road connectivity eyed to remain stable during Kadayawan highlight events

CONNECTIVITY along the Coastal Road is expected to remain stable during the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan showdown on August 16, 2026, with one of the giant network providers in the Philippines assuring festivalgoers that network capacity has been strengthened in key areas ahead of the city’s biggest cultural events.

The assurance was given during Globe’s Kadayawan media discussion on Friday, August 14, 2026, as telecommunications providers prepare for increased mobile traffic from the influx of residents, tourists, and festival participants during the month-long celebration.

Globe said it has enhanced its network in strategic areas of Davao City to accommodate the expected surge in data usage, particularly during major festival activities where thousands of people are expected to gather.

Globe said the preparations are intended to allow festivalgoers to communicate, access online services, and share photos and videos during the celebrations without significant disruptions.

Among the areas covered by the network preparations is the Coastal Road, where the Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawa will take place on August 16. The event is expected to draw large crowds as contingents representing Davao City's 11 ethnolinguistic communities showcase their cultural traditions through music, dance, and elaborate performances.

Globe Chief Marketing Officer KD Dizon said the company views Kadayawan as an opportunity to support the city's cultural and community activities while providing connectivity for residents and visitors.

“Kadayawan is more than a celebration. It is an opportunity to experience the vibrant culture, creativity, and community spirit that make Davao and Mindanao truly special,” Dizon said.

She said reliable connectivity has become an important part of how people experience large public events, particularly as audiences increasingly use mobile technology to document and share cultural performances in real time.

“At Globe, we want every student, family, artist, creator, and visitor to have more opportunities to discover local stories, create meaningful moments, and share them with the people who matter most,” Dizon said.

The company's Kadayawan activities are part of its broader effort to combine connectivity with community, creative, and technology-related initiatives.

Globe said its network preparations include increased capacity in areas expected to experience heavier traffic during the festival. The company, however, did not disclose specific network capacity figures or the extent of additional infrastructure deployed for the celebration.

The telco is also set to participate in other major Kadayawan events, including Konsierto Kadayawan on August 15 and the Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan on August 16.

For the city's tourism and business sectors, major events such as Indak-Indak and Pamulak are important crowd-drawing activities that generate foot traffic for establishments and provide opportunities for local enterprises, tourism operators, and communities to benefit from increased visitor activity.

Globe's participation comes as Davao continues to position Kadayawan as a major tourism and cultural attraction, with activities spread across different parts of the city throughout August.

Rather than focusing solely on promotional activities, the company's Kadayawan strategy also reflects the growing role of telecommunications infrastructure in supporting large-scale public events, where reliable mobile services are increasingly needed for communication, digital payments, navigation, emergency coordination and content sharing.

With the major festival events approaching, Globe said its network preparations are intended to provide users with more dependable connectivity as crowds converge on key celebration areas.

For festivalgoers heading to the Coastal Road on Sunday, the company's assurance is that network services will be prepared for the anticipated demand as Davao showcases the culture and traditions of its 11 ethnolinguistic communities during one of the highlights of Kadayawan 2026. DEF