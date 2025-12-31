Coastal Road mishap on Rizal Day

A WOMAN was killed after a motorcycle she was riding clipped a white van, and she was subsequently run over by a bus along the Davao City Coastal Road on Tuesday evening, December 30, 2025.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) report, the incident occurred at around 8:08 p.m. as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by its owner, Recardo L. Marcellones, 37, married, and a resident of Guardian Street, Sitio Camarin, Lizada, Toril, was traveling from Punta Dumalag toward Talomo Cemento. His wife, identified as Julie Sarah, was riding as his passenger.

The police's initial investigation showed that the motorcycle’s right handlebar grazed a white van. The van reportedly continued driving oblivious to the incident. The motorcycle lost balance and veered toward the opposite side of the road.

The motorcycle passenger was thrown off and was run over by the front wheel of a Yutong bus driven by Nonato T. Berjami, married, a resident of Ruby Street, Purok Sta. Theresita, RGA Village, Agdao, Davao City.

Responders from the Barangay Talomo Emergency Rescue Team said the victim sustained severe injuries. She was found without a pulse upon assessment due to head injuries and was declared dead by Dr. Jovan Keith Dumlao Enriquez.

The bus and its driver are now under the police’s custody while authorities are still conducting further investigation to identify and locate the driver of the white van. RGL