Coastguard lifts sea travel suspension in Davao Region

Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) lifted the temporary sea travel suspension in all stations in Davao Region after Tropical Depression (TD) Kabayan weakened into a remnant low on Monday afternoon, December 18.

In a radio interview with Commander (CDR) Angela Tobias, Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao Public Information Officer, announced that all sea and water transportation is now back to its normal operation a day after the weather disturbance brought moderate to severe destruction in all areas in the region, particularly in Davao Oriental.

It has impacted not just the agriculture and infrastructure sectors in the area but also the overland, maritime, and port terminals.

This means that passengers who wish to travel via water vehicles such as barges, big boats, and ships can now do so going to their respective destinations without worrying about the suspension.

Tobias then added that no passengers and crews killed or injured in Davao Region reported to their agency.

The agency also revealed that the Coast Guard Station in Davao Oriental has deployed personnel under the Deployable Response Group (DRG), initiated a search and rescue operation, and evacuated hundreds of families in the province, particularly in Caraga and Manay where Kabayan made its first landfall.

Despite the exit of Kabayan in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning, December 20, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) said that the surge of the Northeast Monsoon in the country will bring gusty conditions and severe winds in coastal and upland areas. DEF