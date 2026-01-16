Coastguards on heightened alert for Ada

FOLLOWING Tropical Storm “Ada” raising Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in several parts of the country, including Mindanao, authorities have intensified monitoring and safety measures as rough seas, strong winds, and heavy rainfall continue to threaten coastal and upland communities.

The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) has placed its Duty Response Group (DRG) on heightened alert, emphasizing its readiness to respond to any maritime emergencies related to the weather disturbance.

As of January 16, Ada was located about 485 kilometers east of Surigao City, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour, while moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

CGDSEM warned fishermen, boat operators, and the maritime community to exercise extreme caution, citing the high risk posed by rough sea conditions. Small fishing vessels and motorbancas were strongly advised to avoid sailing, particularly in eastern seaboards and open waters, where wave heights may reach up to four meters.

Authorities assured the public that rescue units across Southeastern Mindanao remain on standby and are fully equipped to respond to distress calls. The Coast Guard also released its 24/7 emergency hotlines to ensure quick reporting and coordination during maritime incidents.

Under Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 9 issued at 11 a.m. on January 16, Pagasa reported that Ada has turned more northward over the Philippine Sea east of Eastern Visayas. While the highest wind signal expected throughout its passage is Signal No. 2, minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are already possible in areas under Signal No. 1, particularly in coastal and mountainous communities exposed to prevailing winds.

The Northeast Monsoon, combined with the periphery of Ada, is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over wide portions of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. In Mindanao, areas such as Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Sarangani are among those forecast to experience hazardous wind conditions.

Pagasa also warned of a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge, with wave heights reaching up to two meters in low-lying and exposed coastal communities in parts of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Dinagat Islands within the next 48 hours. Residents in these areas were advised to stay alert and follow advisories from local disaster risk reduction offices.

In coastal waters, rough seas of up to four meters are expected along the eastern and northern seaboards of Catanduanes, Northern Samar, Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte. Seas of up to 3.5 meters may affect Siargao-Bucas Grande, Polillo Islands, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, Aurora, and northern Quezon. Moderate to rough seas are also expected in parts of Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental.

Pagasa reiterated that heavy rainfall and severe winds may still occur outside the projected track of the storm, and that its path may continue to shift in succeeding advisories. On its current forecast track, Ada may pass close to Eastern Samar and Northern Samar, and near Catanduanes from Saturday evening to Sunday. A further westward shift could result in a possible landfall over Eastern Visayas or the Bicol Region.

Ada is expected to remain at tropical storm strength while moving over the seas east of Visayas and Southern Luzon, before possibly weakening into a tropical depression by Tuesday.

Authorities continue to advise the public to remain vigilant, monitor official bulletins, and prioritize safety, especially in coastal and flood-prone communities.