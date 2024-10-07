COC filing remain slow, orderly on fifth day

DURING the first five days of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filing period, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) noted that it has remained orderly, with no untoward incidents recorded in the entire Davao Region.

“For the entire region, hapsay ang atong filing. For the first five days, paisa-isa lang ang nag-file,” Lawyer Gay Enumerables, assistant regional director of the Comelec-Davao, said in an ambush interview on Sunday afternoon, October 6, 2024.

Enumerables said that as per security in the Comelec offices in the entire region, she said that there were no reported threats nor untoward incidents.

The official said that they are still gathering the figures for the number of COCs filed, but that 207 aspirants had already filed their candidacy for all positions in the entire region.

She added that some candidates in key positions already filed their COC, including incumbent Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib, who will be running again for governor, alongside his daughter, Clarice.

Meanwhile, Enumerables stressed that there will be no extensions for the COC filing.

Those who will be within the Comelec premises beyond 5 p.m.-deadline on October 8 will still be catered.

As for substitution or those who wish to change their desired position, it will only be allowed during the filing period until the deadline. Exemptions beyond the deadline will only include death and disqualification.

Withdrawals, however, will be allowed anytime but no more substitution. RGL