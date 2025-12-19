Coca-Cola lights up sites nationwide with truly Filipino festive displays

CHRISTMAS is a cherished tradition in the Philippines that embodies joy, hope, and togetherness. It’s a time when families reunite, communities come alive with parol and carols, and even the simplest gatherings become moments of magic.
Staying true to the spirit of spreading happiness all year round, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP)—the bottling partner and official distributor of Coca-Cola products in the country—brings to life its highly anticipated annual Christmas light-up across its sites.
This year, over 30 CCEAP sites in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao shines bright with the theme “Bituin ng Pag-asa: Guiding Light for a Brighter Future.” Each lighted site serves as a beacon of festive cheer and Filipino spirit, celebrating the enduring hope that binds communities and uplifts spirits.
This long-standing tradition honors the total beverage company’s nearly 9,000-strong workforce, whose dedication ensures that Coca-Cola products reach homes and its customers—keeping communities refreshed every single day.
The annual Christmas light-up has turned Coca-Cola's sites into local attractions nationwide, drawing visitors and hosting shared moments among friends and families. Among the sites are Naga, Santa Rosa, Calasiao, Iloilo, Misamis Oriental, and Davao. In Santa Rosa, the light-up complements its iconic landmark of giant Coca-Cola cans, making it a must-see destination during the holidays.
Each light-up installation was conceptualized by CCEAP associates, and uses ornaments handcrafted using recycled and upcycled materials. These displays reflect what makes a Filipino Christmas truly special: making celebrations meaningful by finding joy in the simple act of coming together. Adding to the festive spirit, the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck continues its journey across the country, spreading the magic of Christmas wherever it goes.
In celebrating Christmas, CCEAP also honors the passion and perseverance that carried communities through challenging times, including the numerous natural disasters that the country has faced this year. CCEAP stands alongside the communities it serves in times of need by mobilizing relief efforts, ensuring the safety of its people, and delivering safe drinking water and essential supplies to those affected.
“In every challenge Filipinos faced this year, there was always a reason to hold on to hope, and we are deeply grateful for the dedication and support of our people and the communities we serve,” said Gareth McGeown, President and CEO of CCEAP. “As we continue the Coca-Cola tradition of lighting up our sites, we aim to spark joy and serve as a beacon of hope not just for the holidays, but as we look ahead to a brighter, more promising tomorrow. Because even in the most difficult times, hope shines brightest when people come together,” added McGeown.
Having been woven into the fabric of Filipino culture for over 113 years, CCEAP has been an integral part of Filipino festivities—from beloved beverages enjoyed during everyday occasions to delivering refreshment, sparking shared moments, and bringing an extra light to life during the holidays.
CCEAP is locally rooted and deeply connected to the communities it serves, with products proudly made by Filipinos, for Filipinos. With a vast footprint spanning 18 manufacturing sites, and nearly 70 distribution and sales offices, CCEAP remains committed to uplifting communities nationwide all year round. PR