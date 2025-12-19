Coca-Cola lights up sites nationwide with truly Filipino festive displays

CHRISTMAS is a cherished tradition in the Philippines that embodies joy, hope, and togetherness. It’s a time when families reunite, communities come alive with parol and carols, and even the simplest gatherings become moments of magic.

Staying true to the spirit of spreading happiness all year round, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP)—the bottling partner and official distributor of Coca-Cola products in the country—brings to life its highly anticipated annual Christmas light-up across its sites.

This year, over 30 CCEAP sites in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao shines bright with the theme “Bituin ng Pag-asa: Guiding Light for a Brighter Future.” Each lighted site serves as a beacon of festive cheer and Filipino spirit, celebrating the enduring hope that binds communities and uplifts spirits.

This long-standing tradition honors the total beverage company’s nearly 9,000-strong workforce, whose dedication ensures that Coca-Cola products reach homes and its customers—keeping communities refreshed every single day.

The annual Christmas light-up has turned Coca-Cola's sites into local attractions nationwide, drawing visitors and hosting shared moments among friends and families. Among the sites are Naga, Santa Rosa, Calasiao, Iloilo, Misamis Oriental, and Davao. In Santa Rosa, the light-up complements its iconic landmark of giant Coca-Cola cans, making it a must-see destination during the holidays.

Each light-up installation was conceptualized by CCEAP associates, and uses ornaments handcrafted using recycled and upcycled materials. These displays reflect what makes a Filipino Christmas truly special: making celebrations meaningful by finding joy in the simple act of coming together. Adding to the festive spirit, the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck continues its journey across the country, spreading the magic of Christmas wherever it goes.