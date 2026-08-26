Coca-Cola rolls out baling machines in Sulop, Matanao

DAVAO DEL SUR — In keeping with its commitment to helping build more sustainable communities, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP) has partnered with the Municipalities of Sulop and Matanao in Davao del Sur to enhance local waste management and recycling efforts. Through CCEAP’s Tapon to Ipon program, the turnover of a baling machine to each municipality will help the collection, storage, and transport of clear PET plastic bottles for recycling.

The partnership was formalized during a ceremony led by CCEAP Regulatory & Sustainability Compliance Manager Atty. Chrissete Agustin and CCEAP Stakeholder Relations Associate Manager Vanesa Calixto. Representing Mayor Atty. Jose Jimmy Sagarino of the Municipality of Sulop was Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) Officer Lailanie Calvario. Mayor Irick Agbon of the Municipality of Matanao was represented by MENRO Environmental Management Specialist II Dona Dalapo, along with representatives from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Officer II Jobelle Rubin and Community Development Assistant II May Jugan.

"We are proud to be among the LGUs championing the collection and diversion of PET bottles in Davao del Sur, a testament to our community’s collective efforts toward responsible waste management," said Hon. Atty. Jose Jimmy Sagarino, Municipal Mayor of Sulop. "We consider this initiative a significant step in strengthening our partnership with Coca-Cola as we continue working together to foster a more sustainable community for our residents. Isa ka tinguha, usa ka lihok, kalambuan sa tanan (One aspiration, one action, progress for all)," added Mayor Sagarino.

"We believe in the power of partnerships between the public and private sectors in building effective waste management and recycling systems. The baling machine is a valuable contribution that will help bolster our environmental protection and solid waste management programs, particularly by improving the recovery of recyclable materials such as PET bottles. We are thankful to CCEAP for their support and look forward to empowering our local teams as we advance our vision of a cleaner, greener, and more resilient Matanao,” said Hon. Irick Agbon, Municipal Mayor of Matanao.

The partnerships with Sulop and Matanao build on CCEAP's long-standing collaboration with local governments across the Davao region to advance PET bottle recovery and recycling. In 2023, Coca-Cola partnered with the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur to help clear large-scale stockpiles of PET bottles and divert them for recycling. Large volumes of PET bottles have also been collected from the Island Garden City of Samal and the municipality of Baganga in Davao Oriental.

"At Coca-Cola, we believe that access to efficient waste management infrastructure plays an important role in accelerating local circular economy objectives," said Atty. Juan Lorenzo Tañada, CCEAP VP for Corporate & Regulatory Affairs. “With the support of a baling machine, we hope to support more communities with the tools needed to optimize collection and recycling capabilities," added Atty. Tañada.

As CCEAP continues its collection and recycling initiatives across the country, it remains committed to working with partners across sectors to strengthen recovery systems, keep valuable materials in circulation, and ensure that more PET bottles are collected, recycled, and given new life. PR