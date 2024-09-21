Cockroach found in ‘Halo-Halo’

A YOUNG man reported to the Bajada Police after finding a cockroach in his halo-halo ordered from a popular restaurant in Davao City.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Joshua (not his real name), 27, a resident of Barangay 23-C, Isla Verde, filed a blotter report at the Bajada PNP, narrating the incident.

He said that at around noon, he and a friend were having lunch at a well-known restaurant in a mall along J.P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada, Davao City. He stated that along with other food, he also ordered a halo-halo.

After taking five spoonfuls, he observed a cockroach emerge from his halo-halo. He immediately called the restaurant manager and informed them of what happened.

The manager was shocked and deeply apologetic, but Joshua was decided to file a complaint regarding the incident.

Joshua is planning to go to the Davao City Health Office and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday to report the incident.

He is also considering seeking an audience with the members of the 20th City Council to bring the issue to their attention and to strengthen the city’s sanitary measures on food establishments in Davao City. JPC