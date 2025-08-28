Coco technologies to boost productivity showcased at Coconut Fiesta 2025

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental — Coconut farmers, researchers, inventors, investors, and policymakers converged at the Coconut Fiesta 2025, from August 13 to 15, to advance the development of the coconut industry in the country.

Spearheaded by the Southern Mindanao Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development Consortium (Smaarrdec) and the Western Mindanao Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development Consortium (Wesmaarrdec), in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCaard), the three-day activity served as a platform for technology promotion, aiming to attract investors for commercialization and encourage adoption among farmers.

While the Philippines remains one of the world’s top coconut producers, and this region in particular is among the country’s leading coconut producers, productivity remains low due to aging trees, climate-related risks, and reliance on traditional farming methods.

In response, consortium member institutions, in collaboration with DOST-PCaard, are tapping science-based solutions by developing innovative technologies that aim to improve productivity and market competitiveness.

Wesmaarrdec Director Dr. Leonilo B. Abella stressed that leveraging these technologies plays a vital role in helping to revitalize the coconut industry and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

“These technologies are not just incremental steps; they carry the promise of higher productivity, better product quality, and increased income for our coconut farmers,” Abella said.

However, he emphasized that while these technologies hold great promise, their full benefits will only be realized when they become widely available in the market and are actively adopted by farmers. That is why part of their efforts is to promote these technologies and advocate for deployment and adoption.

Meanwhile, DOST-PCaard Applied Communication Division Director Marita A. Carlos highlighted that while much of their work focuses on research and development of technologies, they are now expanding their programs to include promotion, ensuring that the primary beneficiaries of these innovations — farmers — are reached.

“Hindi kami titigil doon (development of technologies) nandun ‘yung kung papano magagamit yung mga technologies na yun, kaya meron kaming mga R&D resource utilization programs kasama ang fiesta, extension projects, fora, techno demo para sa mga farmers, para we make sure na maabot sila at makagamit,” Carlos explained.

(We will not stop at the development of technologies; we also focus on how these technologies can be used. That’s why we have R&D resource utilization programs, including the fiesta, extension projects, forums, and technology demonstrations for farmers, to ensure that they have access and can make use of them.)

She revealed that much of their research and development support in agriculture is directed toward the coconut industry, aiming not only to improve farming quality but also to provide high-yielding planting materials, mechanized processing equipment, and value-added product innovations to strengthen the industry in the country.

Pitching of coconut technologies

One of the major highlights of the event was the pitching, exhibition, and demonstration of technologies by researchers and inventors from Smaarrdec, Wesmaarrdec, and other research institutions. These technologies are categorized as either ready for commercialization, under validation, or being promoted for licensing and cooperative adoption.

Among the showcased innovations is the mechanical cococlimber developed by researchers from the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP). This device provides a safer and easier way to climb coconut trees compared to traditionally labor-intensive and physically demanding methods. The technology is already registered, has secured investors, and will soon be available in the market for farmers.

Another USeP innovation is the coconut dehusk-care, a dehusking machine capable of processing 350 to 450 coconuts per hour. Compared to traditional dehusking methods, which are labor-intensive and unsafe, this equipment is safe, easy to use, farmer-friendly, portable, low-cost, energy-efficient, and labor-saving.

Also showcased was the coco dehusker developed by researchers from Jose Rizal Memorial State University (JRMSU) in Zamboanga del Norte. This mechanized dehusker can process around 500 coconuts per hour. Similar to USeP’s coconut dehusk-care, it is fast, efficient, and labor-saving. The coco dehusker is already registered and has secured investors for commercialization.

Another innovation from JRMSU is the white copra oven dryer, an indirect-fired biomass dryer that uses heat transfer mechanisms. This technology improves the quality of dried copra from brown to white by using coconut husk as biomass fuel. Operating at 70 degrees Celsius for a drying time of 21 hours, it produces white copra with a moisture content of 13 percent.

Protecting coconut technologies

While most of these technologies and inventions are the original ideas of the researchers, one of the major activities of the consortium member institutions is ensuring that these technologies are properly registered.

Abella emphasized that they make sure all technologies handled by the consortium are either registered or have patent protection to safeguard both the technology and its originator.

He explained that this ensures that before extension, deployment, or commercialization, the technology is legally protected and the creators are properly credited.

Through the Regional Agri-Aqua Innovation System Enhancement (Raise) Program of DOST-Pcaard, the consortium not only develops technologies within their own institutions but also assists other research institutions in patenting their innovations, ensuring wider protection and recognition.

He urged all individuals, including farmers with coconut farming inventions, to consult their nearest learning institutions or consortium members to receive assistance in registering their innovations. PIA DAVAO