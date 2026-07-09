Coconut farmers urged to add value to products

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) is encouraging coconut farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to move beyond traditional coconut products by developing value-added goods that can generate higher income and reach larger local and international markets.

Engr. Maria Victoria R. Placer, Davao del Sur provincial director and Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP) regional champion, said this year's Davao Region Coconut Philippines Trade Fair aims to provide coconut-based enterprises with greater market access while promoting innovation in both food and non-food products.

"We want to provide a platform for our coconut farmers through market access and trade promotion for all their coconut products, both food and non-food. We also want to establish different market linkages and develop new coconut products," Placer said during the Habi at Kape Business Forum at Ayala Malls, Abreeza Davao on July 8, 2026.

She said DTI has been working with the Design Center of the Philippines to improve product design, packaging, and labeling before enterprises participate in trade fairs.

Apart from traditional products such as coconut oil and copra, Placer said the agency is now focusing on developing more non-food products, including home décor, housewares, gift items, wearables, and coconut-based cosmetics.

She added that these products have strong potential in both domestic and international markets.

"Our market has become more selective, especially with the growing demand for healthier lifestyles. There is also increasing interest in plant-based cosmetics and food products," she said.

Placer said coconut cream and coconut milk are among the products gaining attention overseas because they serve as dairy alternatives, particularly in countries with high lactose intolerance rates.

She said DTI continues to support coconut enterprises even after trade fairs through buyer follow-ups, business-to-business meetings, and assistance in fulfilling purchase orders.

"The trade fair does not end after the exhibit. We continue following up buyers and help enterprises deliver negotiated transactions and business bookings," she said.

Placer also emphasized that value-adding activities allow farmers to earn more than selling fresh coconuts or copra alone.

"The products we have developed augment the income of our coconut farmers. Aside from selling fresh nuts or copra, they now have opportunities to earn from different coconut-based products," she said.

She added that these initiatives also create jobs, strengthen local economies, and complement DTI programs such as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) initiative and the Shared Service Facilities Program.

Placer likewise encouraged young entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in the coconut industry, saying innovation and entrepreneurship can help sustain one of the country's oldest agricultural sectors.

"There are many opportunities in the coconut industry. We hope to encourage more young people to become entrepreneurs and engage in value-adding activities because this industry has a bright future," she said.

The Davao Region Coconut Philippines Trade Fair is expected to showcase coconut-based food and non-food products from local enterprises while creating new market opportunities for farmers, cooperatives and MSMEs under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan. HANNAH MICAELLA ALBINO / SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN