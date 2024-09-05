Coffee expo aims to elevate Davao coffee landscape

AROUND 350 coffee enthusiasts and industry professionals across the Davao Region will participate in the biggest annual Regional Coffee Expo, showcasing the distinct Davao specialty coffee particularly the Arabica coffee grown in the foothills of Mt. Apo in Davao del Sur.

Organized by the Davao Coffee Council, the event is slated on September 20 to 21, 2024 at the Davao Convention and Trade Center along F. Torres St., Davao City. The show will also showcase 15 stalls from different stakeholders and groups.

In an Agribiz Media Forum, Tuesday morning, September 3, Felicitas “Joji” Pantoja, Chairman of Davao Coffee Council highlighted that there will be several Manila-based coffee experts and Davao-based coffee brands and personalities who will share their expertise in coffee innovation and culture.

She added that the show was developed to create a vibrant platform that encourages communication, learning, and creativity among those involved in the coffee industry.

Along with networking opportunities, interactive exhibitions, and captivating workshops, it will promote the expansion and advancement of the coffee business in the area.

“Meron tayong mga taga Manila who will grace the expo (We will have people from Manila)” she said, adding that aside from the products display and workshop, there will also be different coffee competitions such as Latte Art and Coffee Mixology which can be participated through a registration.

Pantoja also discussed that the event will give the coffee enthusiasts better understanding of coffee’s crucial role in agribusiness, its longevity despite the trends in the market, and why it will survive and remain a good business amidst the economic downturn. The official proceeded to pinpoint the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, wherein several commercial businesses in the food and commodity sector were forced to halt their operation.

“During the pandemic, coffee never goes down. Milk tea for example skyrocketed in that time but coffee is still a trend even up until now especially now that coffee enters the fourth wave where young generations are more likely attracted to coffee” she said.

In 2021, Davao Region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) were tied for second place in terms of coffee production while Soccsksargen is the country’s largest producer of coffee.

Davao Region is also suitable for planting arabica, robusta, liberica, and excelsa coffee. Some of the region's highlands are suitable for Arabica cultivation, and require planting at an elevation of more than 1,000 meters above sea level (MASL). Most of the terrain is suitable for planting excelsa, liberica, and robusta, which can be grown at elevations lower than 800 MASL. DEF