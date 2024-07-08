Col. Lito Patay named new DCPO director

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has appointed Colonel Lito Patay as its 18th city director.

Patay, known for leading a high-profile operation in 2019 that resulted in the arrest of hundreds of Chinese nationals, will officially assume his new role, announced by the Police Regional Office - Davao Region (PRO-Davao) on Sunday, June 6, 2024. His inauguration is scheduled for Monday, July 8, replacing Colonel Rolindo Suguilon, who took over just two months ago after Colonel Richard Bad-ang's administrative suspension due to the ongoing motu proprio investigation, concerning anti-illegal drugs operation.

Patay currently serves as the operations officer of PRO-Davao and brings a wealth of experience from previous roles including Chief of the Tagum City Police Office, Commander of the Quezon City Police District during the Duterte administration, and Director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Central Visayas.

He graduated from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in 1996.

Patay was instrumental in a significant raid operation on September 7, 2019, resulting in the arrest of 181 Chinese nationals involved in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGO) in Lapu-Lapu City, charged with cybercrime and illegal gambling offenses.

As of press time, SunStar Davao has not yet received further details about Patay’s role at DCPO. He is expected to lead the 2,437 personnel of DCPO across 20 police stations. DEF