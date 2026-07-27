Collapsed Marilog Road now passable to light vehicles

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) said that the one-lane section of the road along Purok 39, Sitio Marahan, Barangay Marilog Proper, Davao City is now passable to light vehicles.

DPWH-Davao said in its advisory that light vehicles can now pass through the one-lane section of the collapsed road to ease travel and reduce traffic congestion on some of the alternate routes.

"Ginahangyo ang tanan motorista nga magbinantayon ug musunod sa mga mando sa mga traffic personnel nga nagdumala sa lugar (All motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow the instructions of the traffic personnel managing the area)," the office said on July 26, 2026.

Earlier, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon personally visited the site on July 23, 2026, to ensure a temporary solution for the area, as well as the resumption of normal travel. Following his visit, he stressed the need to ensure that there would be a permanent solution to restore connectivity between Davao and Bukidnon.

Dizon’s visit came from the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., citing how DPWH should fast-track the repair works in the area to restore the normal flow of traffic between Davao City, Davao del Sur, and Bukidnon.

DPWH-Davao announced the temporary closure of the Davao-Bukidnon Road along Sitio Marahan in Barangay Marilog Proper after a road slip occurred on the night of July 17, 2026, following heavy rainfall.

The incident caused significant damage to a portion of the concrete pavement, with a section of the road collapsing and rendering it impassable.

The agency advised motorists to use the Maramag–Carmen–Kabacan–Digos–Davao Road, which is passable to all types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Davao–Bukidnon Road–Campo Uno section remains open to light vehicles.

The department also advised motorists to exercise extreme caution when traversing the Davao-Bukidnon Road–Datu Ladayon–Katipunan–Campo Uno Road due to slippery road conditions caused by heavy rainfall. RGP