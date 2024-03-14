Colmenares leads opposition to 'most dangerous' Cha-Cha

He argues that it not only threatens national unity among Filipinos but also imposes negative controls on social, political, and economic spheres.

Colmenares, who personally spearheaded the No to Cha-Cha Davao Network on Thursday morning, March 14 in Davao City, elaborated on his concerns regarding the potential threats and consequences of this constitutional reform advocated by the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

“We are all anti-cha-cha in all sincerity. Dapat i-maintain ang independence natin (We should maintain our independence)," he said.

In an interview, the lawyer outlined several social issues that could arise if amendments to the 1987 constitution were approved by the House and Senate.

In a subsequent private discussion with Davao journalists, he warned of a looming crisis in the country's education system, the potential influx of multinational investments leading to increased foreign ownership of public agencies and industries, and, most concerning, the possibility of extending political officials' terms.

“We are against Cha-Cha, not just the People’s Initiative. We are against not just term extension but opening the economy to transnational corporations. So I think that our platform is very different. Of course, we are not discouraging anybody. Ang cha-cha namin na position is on the issue of whether or not this is good for the Filipino people in general, rather than good or not good for a particular candidate (Our stance focuses on whether this benefits the Filipino people at large, rather than serving the interests of specific candidates)," Colmenares added.

Over 200 participants from various religious organizations, educational institutions, and labor and left-leaning groups in Davao City and Southern Mindanao convened to launch their network.

In a statement, the participating organizations collectively urged fellow Dabawenyos to resist detrimental changes to the Constitution steadfastly.

They underscored the importance of not succumbing to the allure of Cha-Cha but rather uniting in defense of national heritage, prioritizing the welfare of the Filipino people over corporate profits.

Political rifts in the Philippines have become more pronounced due to Cha-Cha. While several lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Marcos Jr. himself advocate for the amendments, a minority in the Senate remains opposed. DEF

Related stories: