Colorful Pride Parade successful amid downpour

DESPITE the sudden rain, members of the LGBTQIA+ community marched along the streets of Davao City to celebrate Pride Month on June 22, 2026.

About 100 organizations marched from Roxas Avenue, turned left onto C.M. Recto Avenue, turned right onto Bonifacio Street, then proceeded to J. Camus Street, turned right onto J. Palma Gil Street, and ended at People's Park. They marched along the streets despite the downpour, demonstrating resilience, solidarity, and unwavering pride.

During the parade, some members and allies of the community proudly carried placards bearing messages such as "Out and Proud," "Authenticity is Liberation," and "Every Identity Matters," among others, using the parade as a platform to fight for equal rights for the community.

Willenito Tormis Jr., head of the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), said that Pride is a protest and that the local government fully supports the LGBTQIA+ community and organizations.

He said that the LGBTQIA+ coalition is pushing to strengthen the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance and that the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) would be crafted.

"I hope that this parade would become an avenue, the perfect avenue for that para masugdan na gyud siya and in a way mas ma-celebrate pa nato ang atoang LGBTQIA+ community sa Davao City," he said in an interview with One Mindanao on June 22, 2026.

(I hope this parade will serve as the perfect platform to finally launch this initiative and further celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in Davao City.)

Meanwhile, Vance Rian Gabriel Tolo of Planet Eagle Family said that the Pride Parade was so colorful despite the destructive earthquake that had just occurred in June and that Davao City remained strong despite the adversity.

"We stand together stronger and be better sa future as one LGBTQ+ here in Davao City," she said.

Rona Alana, one of the participants in the Pride Parade, said it was her first time participating in the parade and that it had been quite an experience for her, especially because of the lively and colorful energy.

"Parang ang colorful talaga! So amazing and worth it, kasi ako I am not part of the community, I really like how fun and makapalipay gyud siya sa heart (Everything was so colorful — really amazing and worth it. Even though I'm not part of the community, I really liked how fun it was, and it truly brought joy to my heart)," she said.

Michelle Gray, a tourist from Canada who participated in the parade, said that despite the heavy downpour, the parade continued and the energy remained high.

This is the third time that the city has hosted the Pride Parade. In 2025, the parade had 104 groups, and 98 in 2024.

Similar to the 2026 Parada of Araw ng Dabaw, the contingents of the parade were discouraged from using vehicles, and the event was a purely walking parade. RGP