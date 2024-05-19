Comelec-Davao calls on young voters to register

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) urges the youth sector to register for the upcoming 2025 midterm election before the poll registration ends on September 30, 2024.

This, after Comelec-Davao assistant regional director, lawyer Gay Enumerables observed that several qualified voters in the jurisdiction have not yet registered since the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

“Ang atong voters registration so far, maayo baya ang dagan kay ubay-ubay na sad ta’g na-rehistro. Ang among target really are those voters gani nga mga batan-on nga wala pa nakaparehistro last registration adtong BSKE,” the official said in dxDC-RMN interview, earlier this week.

(Our voter registration so far is going smoothly because we have registered many people already. Our target really is those young voters who have not yet registered last registration during the BSKE).

Meanwhile, Enumerables told Davao media in a press conference last month that the agency ensured smooth voter registration transactions and will cater to the needs of voters.

“Before the end, before the deadline on September 30, ma-accommodate na namo tanan and wala nay magreklamo, wala nay magtapok, mag-crowd sa last two weeks before the deadline,” the lawyer said.

(Before the end, before the deadline on September 30 ends we hope that we can accommodate all the applicants and no one will file complaints about them not being able to register, and there will be no crowding in the last two weeks before the deadline).

As of February to March data, the agency recorded more than 120,000 applications for registration, transfer, correction or change of name, and reactivation.

Of the 121,024 applications, 10,373 were from Davao del Sur, 6,815 were from Davao Occidental, 30, 917 from Davao del Norte, 21,277 were from Davao de Oro, 23,075 were from Davao Oriental, and 28,567 were from Davao City.

Currently, the poll body-central office aims to achieve three million Filipinos registered before the first quarter of 2025 starts, bringing the total number of voters in the country to around 71 million.

Comelec's offices will be open from Mondays to Saturdays, except during holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To be eligible, Filipinos must be at least 18 years old on election day (May 12, 2025), have been a resident of the Philippines for at least one year, and should have been a resident in the area where they propose to vote for at least six months immediately preceding the 2025 NLE. DEF