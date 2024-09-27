Comelec-Davao gears for COC filing

SEVERAL areas have requested larger venues from the regional electoral agency in preparation for the upcoming filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs), set to begin next week for the May 12, 2025, national and local elections.

Comelec-Davao Assistant Director Atty. Gay Enumerables revealed on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, that they are anticipating large crowds, including supporters of aspiring candidates, as this has long been a political tradition during COC filings.

“Since time immemorial, every filing of COCs is parang fiesta talaga yan kaya nag ready na ang mga election officers natin (Since time immemorial, every filing of COCs is like a fiesta. That’s why our election officers are preparing)," she said during the Habi at Kape media forum.

Enumerables also noted that military and security clusters have assured their presence for security deployment, particularly given the expected influx of aspirants and their supporters.

“Hindi pa natin alam kung ilan ang deployment pero we are making sure na safe and COC filing natin because there will be law enforcers and military personnel na magbabantay (We don’t yet know the exact number of personnel, but we are making sure the COC filing will be safe, with law enforcers and military personnel guarding the area),” she said.

Comelec-Davao has committed to ensuring a peaceful COC filing across the region, including areas considered vulnerable to violence and conflict.

Meanwhile, satellite voter registration centers have been set up in barangays across the Davao Region, particularly in remote areas, helping to reduce crowds at district offices.

As of September 21, Comelec-Davao processed approximately 400,000 applications for registration, transfer, reactivation, and correction since February 12. Of that number, over 150,000 were new voter registrations. Some towns have also requested larger venues to accommodate the anticipated crowds, which will be secured by police and military personnel. DEF