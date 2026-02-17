Comelec-Davao logs 107K voter registrations from Oct 2025-Feb 14

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) reported processing approximately 107,069 voter applications from October 2025 to February 14, 2026.

Atty. Gay Enumerables, assistant regional director of Comelec-Davao, said that these applications are not solely new registrations, as they also include transfers, reactivations, and corrections.

Enumerables said that the voter registration period runs from October 18, 2025, until May 18, 2026, from Monday to Friday, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Gina-awhag namo ang katong mga first-time voters, especially katong sa mga mag-participate sa SK elections to visit our offices (“We encourage first-time voters, especially those who will participate in the SK elections, to visit our offices),” she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw, on Monday, February 16, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Enumerables said that voter registration for Davao City’s first, second, and third districts is conducted at the Comelec offices located at Magsaysay Park.

She added that their office visits large schools with senior high school programs to register youth aged 15 to 18 for the SK elections. The requirements for registration include a school ID, library card, or any valid government-issued ID.

Enumerables urged voters to participate in the BSKE, warning that failure to vote in two consecutive elections would result in the deactivation and delisting of their registration records.

Preparations for BSKE

Enumerables said that Comelec has already been preparing for the upcoming BSKE since 2025.

However, a new law now stipulates that the term of BSKE officials is four years.

She said the BSKE is scheduled for November 2, which will be the first Monday of November.

The filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) for BSKE candidates is set from September 28 to October 5, 2026.

The election period will run from October 3 to November 9, 2026. The campaign period will be from October 22 to 31, with November 2 designated as Election Day.

Meanwhile, December 2, 2026, will be the last day for candidates to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce). RGP