Comelec-Davao: No bets withdraw candidacy

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) reiterated on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, that no political candidates have withdrawn their candidacy for the 2025 national and local elections contrary to reports that former President Rodrigo Duterte has withdrawn his local candidacy to seek national post.

The electoral commission’s regional director, lawyer Gay Enumerables told Davao media during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps media briefing that they have not received any reports of withdrawal from its provincial and district election offices within the region.

“Wala tay reports nga naay niatras. Kase may natanggap tayo na news sa taas na there was withdrawal (We do not have reports that there have been political candidates who withdrew their candidacy because we received news from the national that there was withdrawal),” the official said, clarifying further that the data given by their election officers are yet to be submitted and approved by the central office.

Enumerables said that such information stemmed after reports that former President Rodrigo Duterte dropped out of his candidacy for Davao City mayor to seek a position in the Senate came out on social media.

This was immediately refuted by Duterte himself through a 19-second video posted by his supporters on Facebook on October 8.

"Kaibigan hindi ako pwedeng tumakbong senador. Mayor ako ng siyudad ng Dabaw. Doon ako nag-umpisa, at baka doon ako matapos (Friend, I cannot run for senator. I am the mayor of Davao City. That's where I started, and that’s where I might end),” the former president said.

According to Enumerables, officials who wish to withdraw their electoral application for the May 25 elections are encouraged to visit and personally submit their documents at their Comelec office.

Section 73 of the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines states that “any person who has filed a COC may voluntarily withdraw their candidacy. This withdrawal must be in writing and should be submitted to the same office where the COC was originally filed”

This further means that the law does not limit the grounds for withdrawal, making it a personal and voluntary act on the part of the candidate. A candidate is not required to provide any justification for withdrawing their candidacy.

At present, Comelec-Davao City recorded a total of 98 candidates during the filing period from October 1 to 8. Of the number provided, six candidates filed their COCs for mayor, while four candidates filed for vice mayor. On the other hand, for the city council seats, 23 candidates filed in the first district, 25 in the second, and 27 in the third. For congressional seats, five candidates filed for the first district, three for the second, and five for the third. DEF