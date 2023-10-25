Comelec-Davao reminds anew BSKE candidates on campaign poster areas

The Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) reminded Dabawenyo barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) candidates anew that campaign posters placed in prohibited areas will be removed immediately.

This is in regard to the Comelec-Davao’s plans to do its series of Operation Baklas until October 27, targeting to remove illegally placed or oversized campaign posters.

Gay Enumerables, Comelec-Davao acting regional director, noted, however, that the campaign materials taken down this year were fewer than the previous BSKE. She emphasized however that posters placed in designated areas should not be removed nor replaced.

“Kung naa na siya sa poster area, dili gyud dapat na tanggalon and dili dapat sapawan, ang mahitabo dinha baka wala sya sa poster area, tinanggalay jud na siya (If that is placed at poster area, that should not be removed nor be overlapped. What happens is may be they are placed outside the poster area, so they will really be removed),” Enumerables said in a radio interview, October 24.

Posters must not also be posted on trees, light posts, electrical wires, schools, waiting sheds, sidewalks, bridges, health centers, public structures, airports, seaports, subdivisions, vehicles, and the like.

“Near barangay hall dapat (The recommended is near barangay hall)… it should not be on barangay hall because these are included on government premises,” Enumerables said.

In accordance with Comelec Resolution No. 10924, Comelec has directed candidates to ensure that their campaign materials include the name of the payor or the candidate who will benefit from the political advertisement or propaganda. This requirement is in line with the provisions of the Fair Elections Act or the Republic Act No. 9006.

Failure to comply with the posting guidelines may result in candidates receiving a Notice to Remove and Show-Cause Order from the designated Election Officer of the Comelec. The Task Force Anti-Epal will oversee the enforcement of these regulations.

In a previous report, Comelec has already submitted 10 recommendations to its central office regarding premature campaigning and vote buying.

According to the records of Comelec-Davao, there are approximately 47,637 candidates running for the BSKE 2023. This includes 2,932 candidates for barangay captain, 25,587 candidates for barangay kagawad, 3,050 candidates for SK chairperson, and 16,068 candidates for SK kagawad. These candidates come from 1,162 barangays, 43 municipalities, and six cities in the Davao Region. ICE