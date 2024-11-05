Comelec-Davao reports 3-M voters for 2025 midterm polls

THE Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) reported that over three million voters have registered for the upcoming national and local elections from February to September 2024. This follows the resumption of nationwide voter registration for the 2025 midterm polls, which ran from February 12 to September 30, 2024.

During a presentation at the Kapehan sa Bagong Pilipinas on November 5, 2024, Comelec-Davao shared that Davao City leads with 1,007,794 registered voters, followed by Davao del Norte with 721,737, Davao de Oro with 551,671, and Davao del Sur with 464,812. Davao Oriental has 435,188 registered voters, while Davao Occidental has the lowest at 205,737.

“This is our initial number of voters because we are verifying databases and preparing precincts,” said Comelec-Davao Assistant Regional Director Gay Enumerables.

Enumerables also noted that during the seven-month voter registration period, the agency established 1,078 satellite registration sites, with Davao del Norte having the highest number at 293.

Davao City followed with 203, Davao de Oro with 181, Davao del Sur with 176, Davao Oriental with 153, and Davao Occidental with the fewest at 72.

“Yung mga satellite registration natin (Our satellite registrations) are not only in the barangays but we also included some schools and malls,” she added, emphasizing that this year’s process aimed to include far-flung and isolated communities as part of their efforts for inclusive and peaceful voter registration.

For context, the last voter registration period was from December 12, 2022, to January 31, 2023, during which over 2.5 million applications were received nationwide. DEF