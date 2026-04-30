Comelec, security forces target ‘fear-free’ 2026 Barmm polls

CAMP CRAME, QUEZON CITY — The Commission on Elections (Comelec), the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru), and the nation’s security forces have forged a unified front to ensure the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections and the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are safe, inclusive, and credible.

This strategic alliance aims to transform the security landscape of the region, shifting the focus from mere peacekeeping to actively guaranteeing a "fear-free" environment where every Bangsamoro voter can cast their ballot with confidence, marking a definitive milestone in the Mindanao peace process.

This commitment was made during a joint Command Conference convened by the Comelec and participated in by the Opapru, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, April 28.

The conference focused on operational and security preparations for the historic Barmm elections scheduled on September 14, 2026, alongside the BSKE to be held on November 2, 2026.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, Secretary Mel Senen S. Sarmiento, underscored the collaborative nature of the command conference and the major outcomes it hopes to achieve.

“This [Command Conference] gathering serves as a vital convergence platform bringing together key institutions to ensure the success of these elections, sustain the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process, and further strengthen democratic governance in the region,” Sarmiento stated.

He further highlighted the significance of the upcoming polls, noting that they go beyond the casting of votes.

“These forthcoming elections are not ordinary political exercises. They form a crucial part of the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) signed in 2014 between the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF),” he stressed.

In 2021, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11593, which postponed elections in the region that were scheduled in 2022 and consequently extended the transition period of the Bangsamoro interim government to 2025.

In March 2025, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed into law Republic Act No. 12317, resetting the first regular Barmm elections to the second Monday of September 2026. Under this measure, the transition period has been extended to allow the members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to continue governing “unless replaced by the President or their tenure shortened by their election to a different office.”

The elections will cover the five provinces of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, and Tawi-Tawi; Special Geographic Areas (SGAs) consisting of 63 barangays in North Cotabato; 32 districts; three cities; 105 municipalities; and 2,185 barangays.

To date, the Barmm has a total of 2,395,126 registered voters; 1,186 voting centers; 14,296 estimated established precincts; and 4,883 estimated clustered precincts.

The AFP will deploy five joint task forces in the region, while the PNP will also deploy close to 9, 000 police officers with augmentation support from neighboring regions in the Barmm to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the first elections.

A commitment to transparency

Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia emphasized that the readiness and coordination among stakeholders are best measured by the prevention of election-related violence.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency during the elections, Garcia noted, “Wala tayong itinatago dito, open sa atin. Sabihin man nila na ang problema dito ay systemic sa ating bansa, it doesn't matter. Walang halalan na walang problema sa buong mundo (“We are not hiding anything here; everything is open to us. Even if they say that the problem is systemic in our country, it doesn’t matter. There is no election anywhere in the world without problems).”

“In our country, we know how to conduct elections. We know what a peaceful, credible, and acceptable election is. Kailangan namin kayo. Kayo ang dahilan kung bakit magiging maayos ang ating halalan (We need you; you are the reason why there will be an orderly election),” he added, citing the key role of voters in the political exercise.

A unified security front

Representatives from the country’s security sector pledged to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot.

“Securing the election is not a routine mission for us. We look at this as our sacred duty to protect the will of the people, which is the very essence of democracy. [The] will of the people, so that our people can exercise their right to vote freely, without fear, and so that they will have full confidence and trust in our electoral process,” said Lt. Gen. Arvin R. Lagamon, who represented AFP Chief of Staff Romeo S. Brawner, Jr.

PNP Chief PGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. personally committed the full support of the country’s police force. “...kino-commit ko ang Philippine National Police, all the resources from personnel to logistics, as well as the finances, kino-commit po namin ang resources na

ito para magkaroon ng honest and orderly peaceful election,” Nartatez said.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Deputy Commandant for Operations Vice Admiral Edgar Ybañez announced the conduct of intensified maritime patrols.

“We will intensify our maritime patrols and coastline monitoring to deter any attempt to exploit our sea lanes for election-related offenses, ensuring that our waters remain secure and free from disruptions during these critical times,” Ybañez said.

He added that 36,000 PCG personnel are ready for deployment, as he emphasized the PCG’s commitment to professionalism, vigilance, and integrity in the service of the Filipino people and the protection of the country’s democratic process.

A milestone for the nation

Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) Minister Jordan S. Bayam described the first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections as a defining milestone for the entire Filipino nation.

“It is truly the first of its kind in this part of our country,” Bayam remarked.

“Together, let us ensure that this historic undertaking becomes a resounding success. Let us deliver an election that the Bangsamoro people, and the entire Filipino nation, can look back on with pride: peaceful, credible, and transformative,” he said.

National government’s commitment

Representing Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr. of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President (Osap), Assistant Secretary Ria Danielle A. Lumapas noted that the BARMM elections mark a major milestone for the Bangsamoro peace process.

“Especially with regards to the Barmm parliamentary elections, which will not only be an exercise of the right of suffrage, but will also signify the completion of the political track of the Bangsamoro peace process,” Lumapas said.

“So rest assured that we, the national government, remain in full support of the preparations in the conduct of the upcoming elections, especially that of the Barmm parliamentary elections,” she added.

Bangsamoro Peace Process

“The national government, through OPAPRU, remains fully committed to strengthening Barmm governance and aligning peace-building and normalization efforts with the electoral process. With strong partnerships, mutual respect, and unified action, I am confident that these elections will deepen public trust and contribute to lasting peace, stability, and inclusive development in the Bangsamoro,” Sarmiento said.

The peace adviser reaffirmed the vision of the Marcos administration for the Barmm, saying, “With my appointment as Presidential Peace Adviser, our focus is clear, to advance leadership anchored on reconciliation, strengthened local governance, and socio-economic integration. Reintegration. These pillars are essential as we work together to ensure a peaceful, credible, and orderly electoral process in line with the guidance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. Under the leadership of President PBBM, we are committed to achieving positive peace in the region.”

“This is a peace that goes beyond the absence of conflict and is defined by the presence of just and inclusive institutions. It must be defined by a well-functioning and accountable government, rule of law and a fair justice system, low levels of corruption, strong institutions and social cohesion, equitable distribution of resources, acceptance of the rights of others, and access to education and economic opportunity,” he added.

The conference concluded with a unified commitment from all parties to ensure that the 2026 elections reflect the true will of the Bangsamoro people, marking a new chapter in the journey toward lasting peace and inclusive development. PR