Comfort Conversations: Helping mothers find comfort in everyday

MODERN day Filipino mothers are facing new challenges that need modern day solutions. And in the frenzied world of algorithms and social media, real conversations often get drowned out in advertisements and marketing jargons.

To help mothers and moms-to-be carve their own space to share and learn from each other, luxury diaper brand Millie Moon launched Comfort Conversations. A platform for

moms and moms-to-be to share their real-life experiences in an intimate setting, allowing them to learn from each other.

In its first run, Comfort Conversations tackled a broad spectrum of topics that concerned mothers and in raising their babies. Happilates and Happy Lattes owner Jackie dos Santos- Siapno, who gave birth just two weeks prior, shared that while pregnancy and giving birth have its ups, it can also strain the mental and physical well-being of mothers.

For her part, Tara Filipino Diner owner Millie de Luna shared that for some women the conceiving is already a journey. “I’m an IVF (in vitro fertilization) mom. After two years of trying to conceive we have decided that IVF was for us and it was something that I could see the need to advocate for. At that time, it was hard to find comfort anywhere. I had to go online for support, I would go to Facebook groups or talk to friends of friends. It was these other moms who shared with me all their stories and hope. And I’m hoping to share this experience with other people as well,” de Luna said.

“It really helps if you surround yourself with people who will not just love your baby but also support you as a mom. I’ve heard this line: the village that raises the child is also the same village that strengthens and supports the mother,” Paula Rodriguez, first-time mom and

Millie Moon team member, shared.

This sentiment was shared by Sproos Creatives creative director Ina Martelino. “I agree that the support for the mother is just as important as the support that is given to the baby. And one thing that doesn’t get talked about enough is the support for the partner as well as they also go through so many changes. It’s important that there is support for everyone

involved,” Martelino added.

Martelino also added that for a lot of mothers, they feel least supported during middle of the night feedings.

“Whether feeding or pumping, when you’re all alone in the middle of the night with all your thoughts — that’s when it really sinks in, especially the pagod. It’s really something,” dos Santos-Siapno added. “It’s really important to get help whenever you can. One thing that I

learned in this journey that I’m still on is that you really can’t do it alone. And if you’re blessed enough to get help from wherever and whoever, you take it.”

The conversation also delved into how the moms find comfort in their everyday lives. They shared that taking a quiet long shower is one of the luxuries that they look forward to. “It’s something so simple but in that few minutes alone, we are able to take care of ourselves,” Rodriguez said.

Comfort Conversations was moderated by Jackie Go.

