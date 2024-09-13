Communication convergence crucial for Davao Region’s peace

AN OFFICIAL of the Philippine Information Agency relayed that the partnership established among the three agencies, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (Opapru), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), is crucial for the attainment of peace in Davao Region.

Assistant Director General Atty. Tadeo Culla said this two-day event is aimed at strengthening the awareness of local journalists, government information officers, and stakeholders about government efforts at attaining lasting peace, in particular the OPAPRU’s localized peace engagement and transformation program.

He said the partnership intends to effectively communicate Local Peace Engagement and the Transformation Program down to the grassroots level by creating a dynamic and adaptable communication system that is not only limited to disseminating vital information but also tailors key messages to various stakeholders, builds public trust through collective endorsements, and counters misinformation.

Culla stressed that as a premier development arm of the government, the PIA understands that genuine reconciliation and unity can only develop when anchored on accurate and heartfelt communication.

He said the partnership with OPAPRU relies on the power of effective communication as a catalyst for transformation.

Culla said the partnership enables government agencies to work together in providing timely and accurate information on the national government’s peacekeeping and peacebuilding initiatives to the general public and, at the same time, to advocate for open and inclusive conversations among the people.

He said they believe that open and inclusive conversations are foundations on which genuine and lasting peace is built.

“By providing venues for discussions among peace stakeholders, we nurture a fertile ground for grievances to be heard, issues to be addressed, and solutions to be collectively devised,” Culla said.

He reiterated PIA Director General’s commitment to peace and peacebuilding at the local and national levels.

Culla said the PIA will be at the forefront of providing timely, accurate, and relevant information about government programs, projects, and other development initiatives.

However, he said that beyond mere information dissemination, they will continue to craft messages that resonate with diverse communities and sectors, building bridges of trust, understanding, and dialogue that are key ingredients to attaining seemingly elusive but attainable peace. PIA DAVAO