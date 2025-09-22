Community care center for seniors in Davao City

THE Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) announced that it launched the first Senior Citizens Community Care Center (SC3C) in Davao City on September 22, 2025.

Lorenzo Borja, head of Osca, said that the SC3C, where senior citizens can receive livelihood training from Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), is located in the Dacoville Subdivision, Dumoy in Toril District

“Mao sa ang available karon. Ready na ang facility and location naa nay covered court gi-provide ang barangay (That is what is available right now. The facility and location that has a covered court is all ready, provided by the barangay)," he said during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Friday, September 19, 2025.

In the center are the National Center for Senior Citizens (NCSC), City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), and PhilHealth, which could cater to the needs of senior citizens.

Expand to the other districts

Osca said that with the first SC3C in Dumoy, they aim to establish one in each of the three congressional districts in Davao City, as per the mandate of Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte.

The office also said that it plans to establish another SC3C in Osmeña Park along Magallanes Street to cater to other senior citizens in District 2, but that the documentation for the donated space is still ongoing.

In Davao City alone, there are around 200,000 senior citizens registered to Osca.

What is SC3C?

According to the NCSC, the SC3C is a one-stop hub for senior citizens offering health care, wellness programs, social and recreational activities, livelihood training, and access to government services.

The Republic Act (RA) No. 7432, otherwise known as the Senior Citizens Act, and the RA 11350, which created the National Commission of Senior Citizens, are the foundation for the establishment of SC3C. Also, under the 1987 Constitution, it is stipulated that the rights of senior citizens should be promoted and protected. RGP