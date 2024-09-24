Complaint filed after cockroach found in halo-halo at Davao resto

A YOUNG man has filed a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration-Davao Region (FDA-Davao) after discovering a cockroach in his halo-halo at a popular restaurant inside a mall along Jose P. Laurel Avenue, Bajada, Davao City.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, 27-year-old Joshua (alias) from Barangay 23-C, Isla Verde, Davao City, visited the FDA-11 office to formally submit his complaint.

In an interview with SuperBalita Davao, Joshua aims to raise awareness and prevent similar incidents from affecting other customers. He plans to forward the complaint to the Department of Health (DOH) Davao Region to alert the restaurant.

“Moreklamo gyud ko, aron dili na siya ma-repeat pa nga incident didto sa ubang mga customers ("I will file a complaint so that this incident does not happen again to other customers),” he said.

On September 18, 2024, around noon, Joshua and a friend were having lunch at the restaurant when he ordered halo-halo. After taking a few spoonfuls, he noticed a cockroach floating on the surface. He immediately reported it to the restaurant manager, who was shocked and deeply apologized for the incident. JPC