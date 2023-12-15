Complaints resolved

The Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region, Davao City Field Office (DTI-Davao Region-DCFO) reported a 70% resolution rate for consumer complaints in Davao City.

The success follows intensified information dissemination on consumer rights and training initiatives within their jurisdiction.

Among 394 concerns in the Davao Region, Davao City accounted for 252 complaints, the highest among five provinces.

The primary consumer complaints this year, under Consumer Protection, were related to beauty, home, and electronics products, with deceptive sales tactics in malls being a significant issue.

The demographic targeted by deceptive sales practices often includes elderly individuals or senior citizens.

“Nanguna ang mga product like sa beauty home-decors, and electronics. Kasagaran reklamo kay warranty offers sa mga products kay apparently, hawud sila muliba ug mo-persuade sa mga tao nga paliton ilahang products bisag way quality ("Products like beauty, home decor, and electronics are at the forefront. Complaints about warranty offers are common because they seem adept at convincing people to buy their products even when lacking in quality)," said DTI-Davao Region-DCFO provincial director Rachel Remitio in an interview during the Annual Media Interface, Thursday morning, December 14.

She said deceptive offers, particularly in malls, often appear too good to be true, attracting older individuals who may be easily enticed.

In Davao City, 180 complaints were promptly resolved, 72 through mediation, and none through arbitration.

The DTI-Davao Region currently boasts a 100 percent complaints resolution rate, with a majority of cases related to warranty issues. DEF