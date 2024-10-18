Compliance urged for 'Kalag-kalag' observance

THE City Government of Davao has urged Dabawenyos to adhere to the guidelines set for the upcoming All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day celebrations.

“Atong sundon ang mga guidelines alang sa hapsay nga pagsaulog sa Kalag-kalag sa dakbayan karong tuiga (Let’s follow the guidelines for a peaceful and orderly celebration of Kalag-kalag in the city this year),” the local government unit (LGU) stated in an advisory on October 17, 2024.

Dabawenyos visiting cemeteries are advised against wearing jackets, carrying backpacks, using loudspeakers, bringing alcohol, or carrying sharp objects inside the premises. Overnight stays are prohibited in public cemeteries, while private cemeteries may allow them depending on their management’s discretion. The use of drones and firearms is strictly prohibited.

Mendicants, loiterers, and scavengers will not be allowed in cemeteries. Public cemeteries will open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from October 30 to November 3, while private cemeteries may set their own hours.

Visitors are encouraged to clean up and dispose of garbage properly before leaving. The LGU asks the public to follow the Safety and Security Cluster's guidelines for security.

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will implement a traffic scheme, route designations, and a one-entry, one-exit policy.

Children, the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, the unvaccinated, and those with comorbidities are advised to wear facemasks.

Medical tents will be set up at the entrance of each cemetery for emergencies.

The City Economic Enterprises (CEE) announced that no interments or cremations will be scheduled from October 30 to November 3 due to the commemoration.

Vendors with special permits from the City Mayor, issued through the Business Bureau, can sell goods inside or near cemeteries from October 30 to November 3.

Vendors must obtain health certificates and sanitary permits from the City Health Office (CHO) and are prohibited from selling alcohol, ‘ukay-ukay’ items, or food using barbecue sticks or sharp objects like knives. Plastic utensils are also banned, and vendors must have trash bins for sorting waste.

Cooking on sidewalks is prohibited to avoid crowding and potential hazards.

The LGU also encourages the public to practice the Clean as You Go (Claygo) policy and dispose of waste at designated collection points set by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro). RGP