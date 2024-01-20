Comply with sanitation requirements, CHO reminds establishment owners

The City Health Office Environment and Sanitation Division reminded business establishment owners to comply with the requirements for sanitation, especially since a lack of compliance is grounds for blocking the renewal of business permits.

Environmental and Sanitation Division Head Luzminda Paig, in an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio on Wednesday, revealed that they have blocked more or less 300 establishments from renewal of business permits over their failure to comply with sanitation requirements.

"Daghan ta'g establishments nga gi-block nato kay wala sila naka comply sa na isyu nga violations sa ilang establishments (We have blocked several establishments because of failure to comply with the requirement after violations have been issued against them)," Pagi said, adding that their office's main function is to inspect establishments and attend to complaints.

Common violations include lack of sanitation permits, lack of health certificates of employees, and lack of sanitary facilities.

"Kasagaran gyud wala'y health permit sa mga trabahante (Lack of health permit of the workers is the most common [violation]," Paig said.

She said that the renewal of the health certificate is now ongoing at Gaisano Ilustre.

"Kumpleto dapat ang X-ray, stool, urine, and lab results (The X-ray, stool, urine, and lab results must be complete)," Paig said.

She said that they would only issue a sanitation inspection clearance if they found that the owners of the establishments were able to comply with the requirements upon checking during an inspection.

"Sa tanang mga establishment owners para wala'y masirado dapat mu comply gyud sila sa tanang requirements set sa Environmental and Sanitation Division sa CHO (Establishments owners, for them not to closed down, must comply with all the requirements set by the Environmental and Sanitation Division of CHO)," Paig said. CIO