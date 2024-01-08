Comprehensive security Measures for Holy Infant Jesus of Prague fiesta

DAVAO City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) Head Angel Sumagaysay confirmed that their agency is yet to finalize comprehensive security measures in coordination with other security entities for the upcoming Statue of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague event on January 15, 2024.

The Davao City security cluster, led by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), will convene on Monday, January 8, to plan integrated measures, including road closures and deployment strategies.

The Shrine of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague at Shrine Hills, Matina, Davao City, has released the schedule of Fiesta Activities for January 15, 2024.

The procession of the Statue of the Holy Infant Jesus of Prague is set to start at 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., followed by a nine-hour novena and masses from 6:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on the same day.

The novena and mass schedule will be presided by Monsignor Edgar Rodriguez, Monsignor Julius Rodulfa, Archbishop Romulo Valles, Reverend Fr. Lauro Arcede, Reverend Fr. Bobby Genilla, Reverend Fr. Fernando Ingente, Reverend Fr. Jeus Jardin, and Monsignor Edgar Labagala.

The event will culminate with the 5 p.m. English mass to be presided over by Reverend Fr. Oriando Angeli. DEF