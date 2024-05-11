Computer shop raided for fake ID production

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) raided a computer shop at Diaz Mall, Bolton Street, on May 9, 2024, for falsifying government documents.

According to a spot report from Davao police, two individuals, including the owner of Zycaniah Computer Shop, were apprehended for producing fake City Transportation and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) IDs.

This came after CTTMO, in collaboration with the Anti Scam Unit (ASU), scanned taxi drivers at Davao International Airport the same day. During a special press conference on Friday morning, May 10, San Pedro Police Station commander, Police Major Michael Uyanguren, stated that a PUV driver named Michelle Blanco had voluntarily provided his ID to traffic personnel, only to find out it was fake when scanned.

CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude mentioned that Blanco might face legal charges, including seven violations. However, legal proceedings are ongoing.

“Posible, although ni-cooperate sya pero kabalo sya nga didto sya nagpahimo sa lugar kung asa dapit nagahimo og mga fake (It's possible that he cooperated, but he was aware that the establishment is known for producing fake IDs),” the official said.

Abude emphasized the need for intensive monitoring in areas harboring such illegal activities.

“Mag conduct ta og monitoring diha sa area kung aha ta nag-conduct og entrapment kay basig naay mga laing business diha na mga printing o lain pang mga tindahan nga nagabuhat og illegal nga aktibidad (We will be conducting a monitoring in the area where we had our entrapment [operation] because there might be other businesses there that are printing or other shops that are doing illegal activities)," he noted.

The computer shop, operating for six years, offered services like printing, lamination, fake diploma production, and forging government documents.

As of press time, the suspects are in custody at San Pedro Police for falsification of commercial documents.

Under Articles 171 and 172 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines, such offenses carry penalties ranging from six months and one day to six years in prison, constituting crimes against public interest, and endangering public safety and order. DEF