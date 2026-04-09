Concerns over drivers’ safety in coastal road due to inadequate lighting raised

COUNCILOR Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Jr. raised concerns over the safety of drivers along the Davao City Coastal Road due to limited streetlights in the area, after personally witnessing another incident in the Bucana portion.

He noted that although streetlights have already been installed in some areas in the coastal road, there are still portions with inadequate lighting for drivers and motorists.

“You can really see the difference when passing the Bucana Bridge compared to other areas,” he said in a privilege speech on April 7, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Mahipus added that proper lighting and planning should be prioritized in major thoroughfares such as the coastal road. He cited challenges in the installation of lights along the Aplaya portion, where Davao Light was unable to install underground cabling because the facilities in the area are not suitable for it.

Another issue raised by the councilor was the alleged theft of electrical wiring along the coastal road, which has contributed to the incomplete installation of street lighting.

Mahipus also pointed out that the coastal road is being constructed in phases, which may explain the uneven lighting in the area, as the project has been awarded to different contractors.

With the safety of Dabawenyos using the coastal road in mind, Mahipus suggested that the local government allocate additional funding to ensure adequate lighting throughout the area.

Following his privilege speech, the City Council moved to invite officials from Davao Light and Power Company and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to the next regular session to address the issue

Multiple incidents have been reported along the coastal road. One occurred on January 28, when a pedestrian was declared dead on arrival after being hit by a vehicle. Another vehicular accident occurred on January 6.

Another incident took place on December 30, when a woman died after falling from a motorcycle onto the road and was struck by a bus, sustaining severe head injuries. On the same day, another road accident occurred along the Talomo Bridge on the coastal road.

To recall, the DPWH reported on March 25, 2024, that inactive streetlights in some areas of the coastal road were due to stolen wires, noting that theft has plagued the department since the project’s inception.

The perpetrators’ modus operandi involves tampering with streetlight posts and extracting cables, typically around 100 meters in length. These incidents have been documented in police stations in Bago, Talomo, and Ecoland. RGP