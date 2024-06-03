Concerns over unauthorized resort operations in Davao

A Davao City-based environmental group has raised concerns over a resort allegedly operating without approval from the Watershed Management Council (WMC).
Yvette Balayon-Mahinay, knowledge management officer of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), told SunStar Davao on May 30, 2024, that the Sobsob Therapeutic Spring Water Resort in Barangay Tambobong, Baguio District, is reportedly operating secretly despite WMC's denial of its permit earlier in 2024.
Mahinay said that the resort's request for WMC approval was rejected due to its location within the Critical Watershed Zone of the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed, where they were found to discharge wastewater.
Despite closure after the denial, recent posts suggest the resort is still in operation.
“Gideny sila, wala sila gitagaan ug permit therefore, dili na dapat sila mag operate pero naa man me nakita karun na mga post nga nag trending last time and didto namo na confirm sa mga comments na-open gihapon sila (They were denied, they weren't granted a permit, so they shouldn't be operating. But we've seen recent trending posts and confirmed through comments that they're still open),” she said.
A viral post commenter anonymously informed SunStar Davao on May 31, 2024, that they visited the resort on May 25 and witnessed ongoing operations, including overnight stays, despite its critical watershed status and lack of a permit.
When questioned about her awareness of the critical watershed status and lack of an operating permit for the area, the commenter admitted she was unaware. If she had known, she stated she and her family would not have visited the resort.
Idis engaged in a dialogue with Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo on May 20, 2024, regarding an ordinance for protecting the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed. They hope the ordinance, now in its third committee hearing, will pass to regulate activities in the area and safeguard Dabawenyos' health, as the watershed serves as the city's water source.
Idis plans to declare the area as an Expanded National Integrated Protected Area System (Enipas) under Republic Act (RA) Number 11038, which would limit recreational activities and better preserve the ancestral domain of Indigenous Communities (ICs).
Previously, IDIS criticized the resort for operating in a critical watershed on December 21, 2023, urging Dabawenyos to refrain from patronizing it to avoid detrimental impacts on the city's drinking water.
They cited the Davao City Comprehensive Land Use Plan Vol.2 Zoning Ordinance of 2019-2028, which prohibits permanent structures and buildings in Critical Watershed Zones (CWZ). RGP