Concerns over unauthorized resort operations in Davao

A Davao City-based environmental group has raised concerns over a resort allegedly operating without approval from the Watershed Management Council (WMC).

Yvette Balayon-Mahinay, knowledge management officer of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), told SunStar Davao on May 30, 2024, that the Sobsob Therapeutic Spring Water Resort in Barangay Tambobong, Baguio District, is reportedly operating secretly despite WMC's denial of its permit earlier in 2024.

Mahinay said that the resort's request for WMC approval was rejected due to its location within the Critical Watershed Zone of the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed, where they were found to discharge wastewater.

Despite closure after the denial, recent posts suggest the resort is still in operation.

“Gideny sila, wala sila gitagaan ug permit therefore, dili na dapat sila mag operate pero naa man me nakita karun na mga post nga nag trending last time and didto namo na confirm sa mga comments na-open gihapon sila (They were denied, they weren't granted a permit, so they shouldn't be operating. But we've seen recent trending posts and confirmed through comments that they're still open),” she said.

