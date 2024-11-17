Concio, Arca clash in 4th round in Asian Juniors

TAGAYTAY — The Philippines’ IM Michael Concio and FM Gian Karlo Arca battled their higher-rated foreign opponents to a draw to set up an interesting all-Filipino showdown in the fourth round of the 2024 Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championships at the Knights Templar Hotel here.

Concio, the highest-rated Filipino player in the tournament with an ELO of 2368, held No. 4 IM Artem Uskov of Russia to a draw, while Panabo City’s Arca, seeded No. 12 with an ELO of 2199, forced No. 5 seed IM Dau Khuong Duy of Vietnam to lead three other players in second to sixth places with 2.5 points in three rounds.

Concio and Arca clash in the fourth round.

Defending champion and top seed Alexsey Brevnev of Russia outduelled No. 6 CM Yash Bharadia of India to keep the solo lead with three straight wins.

Second seed Krishan Rohit of India and No. 7 seed Munkdhalai Amilal of Mongolia also fought a standoff to join Concio, Arca, and Uskov with 2.5 points.

David Sean Romualdez outclassed compatriot AFM Zeyus Kyle Del Mundo and Andrei Ainsley Dolorosa downed Justo James Marcus of Guam to lead a big group of players with two points out of a possible three.

In the girls' division, No. 2 seed WIM Anna Shukhman of Russia clobbered No. 8 WIM V. RIndhiya of India while No. 6 Halder Sneha of India overpowered No. 10, Luong, Hoang Tu Linh of Vietnam to share the lead with three points.

Eight players, led by defending champion and top seed WIM G. Tejaswini of India and No. 5 WFM Kristina Popandopulo of Kazakhstan are full points behind in the standings with two points.

Philippine pride Jemaicah Yap Mendoza trounced WIM Teresa Singgih of Indonesia to keep her hopes alive with 1.5 points.

The three other Filipina players -- Apple Rubin, Elle Castronuevo, and Arleah Casandra Sapuan -- lost their matches.

Rubin fell to No. 7 WFM Gupta Shubi, Castronuevo yielded to Ainul Mohd of Malaysia and Sapuan succumbed to Dhanasree Khairmode of India.

At stake in the week-long competition are gold, silver, and bronze medals in all three events: standard, rapid, and blitz.

The tournament director is Mike Lapitan, while the chief arbiter is Patrick Lee.

Also supervising the tournament are deputy chief arbiter IA Ricky Navalta, IA Michael Joseph Pagaran, FA Alfredo Paez, FA Hubert Estrella, FA Byron Villar, and FA Lito Abril. PR