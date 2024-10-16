Concreting of Davao City Bypass tunnels invert lining over 70% completed

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that the concreting of the tunnel invert lining for the Davao City Bypass Construction Project (DCBCP) is now 75.76 percent complete for the northbound tunnel and 74.12 percent completed for the southbound tunnel.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, in his inspection report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, stated that 1,697 lineal meters had already been concreted for the northbound tunnel while for the southbound tunnel, 1,667 lineal meters had been concreted.

Sadain also said that excavation work continues. The northbound tunnel excavation is 87.72 percent complete, or 1,965 meters have been excavated, with around 275 meters remaining. For the southbound tunnel, excavation has reached 78.30 percent, or 1,761 meters, leaving 488 meters to be finished.

During an October 1, 2024, inspection, DPWH reported that Contract Package (CP) I-1 is 53.52 percent complete and is expected to be finished by the second quarter of 2025. This section covers a 10.7-kilometer stretch from the Mintal Road Intersection to the Mandug Road Intersection.

“We are encouraged by the progress in CP I-1, and we remain optimistic about meeting our targets. Once completed, the Davao City Bypass will be a pioneering infrastructure that will boost economic growth and enhance livelihood opportunities in Davao City,” Sadain said.

DPWH highlighted its partnership with CP I-1 civil works contractor Shimizu-Ulticon-Takenaka, alongside project management consultants Nippon Koei, Katahira, Nippon Engineering, and Philkoei.

“CP I-1 civil works contractor Shimizu-Ulticon-Takenaka joint venture and project management consultants Nippon Koei, Katahira, Nippon Engineering, and Philkoei, is utilizing advanced engineering techniques to accelerate civil works, positioning the project as one of the most innovative road infrastructure developments in the Philippines,” DPWH posted on Facebook on October 14, 2024.

The DCBCP is a 45.62-kilometer, four-lane bypass road stretching from Barangay Sirawan in Toril, Davao City, to Barangay J.P. Laurel in Panabo City.

Funded by a P13.23 billion loan agreement between the Philippines and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), the project includes a 7.9-kilometer road, three pairs of bridges spanning more than 500 meters, two underpasses, two overpasses, and four at-grade intersections.

DPWH remains optimistic despite the challenges in the DCBCP’s construction and is committed to keeping the project on track.

Excavation for the DCBCP began on November 19, 2021. Once completed, the bypass tunnels will cut travel time between Barangay Sirawan and Barangay J.P. Laurel from one hour and 44 minutes via the Pan-Philippine Highway Diversion Road to just 49 minutes, significantly easing traffic congestion in the city. RGP