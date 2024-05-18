Condo may face raps for CCTV violation

THE condominium establishment in Bajada, Davao City where the infamous couple murder last April 21 was transpired, may face charges for violating the city's CCTV ordinance.

This development follows a report submitted by the Bajada Police Station to the Davao City Government on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The report highlights the condominium management's failure to provide footage from the lovers' rented unit, which could assist in resolving the ongoing case of Jeff Predas and Jennifer Chavez.

“Last Monday ga meeting. [Nag-]hatag og report ang Bajada PS then ang City na ang mag file og complaint against sa management sa condo (Last Monday, we had a meeting. The Bajada Police Station has filed a report urging the City to file a complaint against the condominium management),” Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon revealed to SunStar Davao in a message, Friday, May 17.

On Wednesday, May 14, Tuazon revealed that a recent DNA test conducted by the Forensic Unit Team did not match the blood samples of the two persons of interest (POIs). These samples were collected from the sixth and seventh floors and inside the rented units of the alleged suspects, who are both from Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

The test results matched Jeff Predas, who was stabbed to death nine times before being thrown off the ground floor.

As of press time, the DCPO stated that several batches of DNA results are still pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Non-compliance with Section 13 of the Amended CCTV Ordinance can result in the suspension or revocation of a business permit, along with penalties and imprisonment for tampering with CCTV systems. Offenders who tamper with or provide altered CCTV footage may face a P5,000 fine and up to a year in prison.

All other violations of the ordinance carry a punishment of P3,000, with additional penalties for successive offenses. DEF